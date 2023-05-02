LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Getting to the Kentucky Derby can be a real challenge even if you live in the area.
That’s why it’s important to know where you’re going first and have a plan.
Hopefully there will be some nice weather, though, it’s a sure thing there will be throngs of people wearing their Derby best searching for mint juleps on a horse track.
"Churchill knows what they're doing," Jeffersonville resident, David Goldman, said.
"Just the excitement of the races the horses seeing all the people," Louisville resident, Lorraine Shannon, said.
"I would say to anyone if you've never been to the Kentucky Derby you need to go at least once," Louisville resident, Grace Poganski, said.
But traversing all that traffic, how do you even get to see the famous Twin Spires? The key is planning.
The week before Derby, only those who purchased a pass can park at Churchill Downs.
"There’s no more on-site parking available," Kevin Kerstein with Churchill Downs said.
So if you missed out on one of those, you're looking at shuttles, ride share, or grabbing your favorite pair of walking shoes.
If you have a ticket, park at the Kentucky Expo Center and catch a shuttle over.
"If you're coming for opening night, Champions Day, 502-Tuesday, Thurby, Oaks or Derby Day if you show your ticket at the Kentucky Expo Center, there'll be free shuttles to take you to the track,” Kerstein said.
If you choose to take an Uber, Lyft or taxi, you'll get dropped off and picked up at a designated lot near Cardinal Stadium.
That's also where you can pay to park if you're partying in the infield because parking is not included with your ticket.
Pack your walking shoes though, you will have to walk a bit from the lots.
"It's a short walk over here to Churchill Downs," Kerstein said. "You'll experience all of what the city flavor has to offer. It's always fun walking over the bridge on Central Avenue."
It might take some time and planning, but with the right mindset the journey of getting to Derby can be just as memorable as the destination.
"I would bring a pair of comfortable shoes," Poganski said.
"Everyone's excited to get the day started and get them a Julep in their hands as soon as they walk through the gate," Kerstein said.
Central Avenue closes Thursday to traffic, and will remain closed until after the Kentucky Derby.
Visit kentuckyderbyparking.com for more maps and information where you can plan your route.
