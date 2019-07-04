LEAVENWORTH, Ind. (WDRB) -- Larry Church has captained his boat through some tricky situations.
"I've been 68 miles off the coast of Florida out in the Gulf," he said Thursday afternoon as he climbed aboard the craft, which is now trailered in his yard. "I've been through tropical storms."
That's why he knew he had to help when he heard some troubling news Monday evening.
"I belong to a fishing group on Facebook where everybody fishes below the falls, and someone made a post after two men went over the falls," Church said.
Two men went overboard Monday when a boat capsized in the McAlpine Locks and Dam near New Albany. One boater was rescued by firefighters, but the boat owner, 26-year-old Donnie Watson, was not found.
When he learned those details, Church drove all the way from Crawford County on Monday night to launch his boat in the Ohio River and help search for a man he didn't even know. After two full days of helping authorities search for Watson, Church found his body downstream from the Sherman Minton Bridge on Wednesday evening.
"I seen grown men break down and cry, and it was tears of sorrow and joy. At least they're not wondering," he said. "It was bittersweet, I guess. You know, he's home and he has a place to rest."
Church said the deadly accident is a reminder of the Ohio River's dangers.
"They just broke down, and these were inexperienced boaters and got in trouble," Church said. "Man, I tell you what. I'm experienced on that river, and of course, I have a boat built for rough water. I'm still scared of it. You've got to give it respect."
He said it's a reminder of why he stocks his boat with three separate motors, a GPS, a phone, flotation devices and multiple life jackets.
"Always have a back-up," he said.
The good Samaritan said the past few days taught him something else too: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
"I challenge everybody to meet a stranger or find a stranger and do something kind for them," he said. "I'm no hero. I'm a regular person that cares about people."
