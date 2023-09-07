LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville football team will play the first of seven home games Thursday night, and the school expects the largest crowd in four years for the home debut of head coach Jeff Brohm.
Here is a guide for how to watch Louisville's second game of the season when Murray State visits.
The Time: Thursday, 7:30 p.m., L&N Cardinal Stadium.
Where to Watch/Listen: TV — ACC NETWORK Chris Cotter, play by play; Mark Herzling, analysts; Sherrea Burris, sidelines; RADIO — Louisville Sports Network Paul Rogers, play by play; Craig Swabek, analyst; Jody Demling, sidelines.
The Line: No line posted at DraftKings.com. Jeff Sagarin's predictor formula favors Louisville by 38.13 points.
The Last Time: The Cards handled the visiting Racers, 55-10, on Sept. 30, 2017.
The Series: The Cards lead 14-6 and have won the last half-dozen games by an average score of 53-10.
The Records: Louisville defeated Georgia Tech, 39-34, in Atlanta last Friday. Murray handled Presbyterian, 41-10.
Player to Watch for Murray State: Halfback Jawaun Northington is his second season with the Racers after a standout career at duPont Manual High School. After rushing for 310 yards on 78 carries last season, Northington has 41 yards on 11 attempts against Presbyterian.
Player to Watch for Louisville: Edge rusher Ashton Gillotte earned the highest marks for his performance against Georgia Tech from ProFootballFocus, which graded him at 83.7 on a 100-scale. Although Gillotte was only credited with a pair of tackles, his presence in the backfield was a consistent issue for Tech quarterback Haynes King.
Sideline Storylines:
- The game will be the start of Louisville's 25th season at L&N Cardinal Stadium, where the Cards have a record of 113-45.
- With three touchdown passes against Georgia Tech, Plummer joined Johnny Unitas, Browning Nagle (four), Dave Ragone and Mike Watkins as the UofL quarterbacks with an least three TD passes in their first game.
- Murray State outgained Presbyterian 484-196 in the Racers' opening victory.
- Louisville is chasing its first 2-0 start since 2017.
- Louisville's current five-game home winning streak is the ninth-longest home winning streak in the nation,.
- Against Georgia Tech, 19 players made their debut as Cardinals, including one true freshman, linebacker Stanquan Clark.
- With 96 yards against the Yellow Jackets, UofL halfback Jawhar Jordan became the 45th player in school history to top 1,000 career rushing yards.
The Quote: Brohm discussing the slow start by Cards' quarterback Jack Plummer in the opening half against Georgia Tech:
"Honestly, I've coached Jack for a long time, and he cares a great deal. He works really hard, he wants to do well. If you come out in practice, he does a great job. I think sometimes he gets in the game, and you know he's pressing so hard and wanting to do well so much that he's just a little jittery.
"I just think he was jittery, may have caused him to misfire on a couple easy throws that really could have helped us. He understands that, and that's part of being a quarterback. You've got to be able to relax and go out there and play."
The Pick: Louisville 52, Murray State 9.
