LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said there are now 899 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Jefferson County as of Monday, including two new deaths.
Both of the deceased were women aged 62, bringing the total number of deaths in Jefferson County to 68.
The mayor said 395 patients have recovered so far.
Fischer said the number of infected first responders has not changed. A total of 12 first responders have tested positive, with nine already back to work and three recovering at home.
Given the number of first responders in Jefferson County, a total of more than 2,000, "we have been very lucky," Fischer said in his daily press briefing.
In addition, 92 Metro Corrections inmates have been tested with all negative results so far. Eighteen tests are pending.
The total numbers, however, are only as accurate as the city can be without enough tests, the mayor said.
"There is still a big issue" of not having enough tests to accurately gauge how many positive COVID-cases there are in Louisville, Fischer said. "We're working on that as much as we can."
He urged Congress and the White House to send more help and financial aid to cities, saying the funds send so far only covers a fraction of the financial damage in Louisville.
Fischer will deliver his budget address to Metro Council on Thursday, an update he said will give citizens a "fuller picture of the economic upheaval caused by the city’s massive effort to stop the spread of the virus, which includes an unprecedented shutdown of local business activity."
Last week, the mayor announced that 380 Metro Government employees will be furloughed on May 3.
As far as reopening the city, Fischer did not offer any specific time frame, saying the numbers are in a "rolling plateau" and still peaking.
"We are planning for the day when we can reopen the economy, but we will not rush this. We will go by the data, not the date.”
The city is ramping up tests in Metro Corrections, nursing homes and areas where there are larger minority populations.
A disproportionate number of black people have died of the virus in Louisville - 37 percent compared to a population of about 23 percent.
The mayor announced that Walmart will begin requiring all employees to wear face coverings at work. Walmart is also encouraging customers to wear face coverings.
Fischer encouraged other employers to do the same.
"It’s especially important for people in customer-facing roles,” he said. “Let’s do everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19. We all know what that is: Stay home. Limit trips out. Stay 6-feet apart when you do go out. And wear a mask or a face covering in public.”
