LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot whose well-funded campaign had the backing of establishment Democrats, held off a challenge from progressive Kentucky state representative Charles Booker to win the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.
The Associated Press called the race for McGrath shortly before 12:30 p.m.
She will go on to face U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the November general election.
Booker easily beat McGrath in Jefferson County in last week's primary, according to unofficial results released Tuesday morning. But his decisive margins began to shrink as vote tallies statewide rolled in, and by early afternoon McGrath had pushed into the lead.
As of 12:06 p.m., McGrath had taken 218,470 of all votes cast in person and through absentee ballots, or about 44.52%, compared with 215,833, or 43.98% for Booker, according to Associated Press results. All but 130 of Kentucky's 3,685 precincts had reported results.
In his home county, Booker received 88,116 votes to McGrath's 52,224. That amounted to a 35,892-vote margin -- key to Booker's chances as the favored McGrath scored wins in other parts of the state.
Booker won Fayette County, the second-largest county in Kentucky, by a 3,515 vote margin ahead of McGrath, taking about 50 percent of the vote with all precincts reporting.
The results were released a week after the June 23 primary, which allowed absentee mail-in voting statewide because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams brokered the deal.
Roughly 218,000 of Jefferson County's 616,523 registered voters requested absentee mail-in ballots. By noon Monday, 185,365 of those had been returned, or about 85 percent.
Adams spokeswoman Miranda Combs tweeted preliminary turnout results as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, showing that 848,334 absentee ballots were returned and 274,363 Kentuckians voted in person. In all, 1,013,718 people voted, or about 29.2 percent of registered voters.
Turnout in the 2016 presidential primary was 20.1 percent.
A decisive margin in Jefferson County was critical for Booker's hopes against McGrath, who racked up support from establishment Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and has a decisive fundraising advantage.
But Booker began surging in the weeks leading up to the election. He appeared at Louisville protests over the police killing of Breonna Taylor, criticized the National Guard's presence in the city and received endorsements ranging from Kentucky state elected officials to Sen. Bernie Sanders and other progressives.
The Democratic primary also included nine other candidates, including farmer, teacher and former Marine Mike Broihier, but the race for weeks was between McGrath and Booker.
McConnell easily won reelection in the Republican primary.
