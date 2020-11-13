LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Archdiocese of Louisville has recommended that local Catholic schools transition to distance learning starting Nov. 23 through the rest of 2020 as COVID-19 cases continue to escalate in Jefferson County.
Superintendent Leisa Schulz informed school leaders of the Archdiocese's updated guidance on Friday, according to correspondence obtained by WDRB News. She cited COVID-19 cases reported by schools and the resulting quarantines of students, teachers and staff as the basis for the Archdiocese's recommendation in her message to Catholic school leaders.
Local Catholic schools have offered both in-person and virtual learning options for families during the 2020-21 school year while classrooms at Jefferson County Public Schools have remained closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
"The health department is overwhelmed with cases," Schulz wrote in an email obtained by WDRB News. "While our schools remain safe, we anticipate our challenges will continue to grow in the coming weeks, and our schools' abilities to straddle both 'in-person' and remote learning will become increasingly difficult.
"It is appropriate for us to temporarily make this pivot as a mitigation measure that will allow us to return to in-person instruction in early January 2021," she said. "Please keep all in our families and communities who are dealing with Covid-19 in your prayers."
Schulz was not immediately available for comment Friday.
The recommendation is an expansion of "holiday buffers" suggested by the Archdiocese, which originally included the week of Thanksgiving and the first week of January. The expanded recommendation now includes Dec. 1 through Dec. 18 as potential remote learning days.
Some school leaders have already heeded the Archdiocese's recommendation and have scheduled distance learning through Jan. 8, according to letters obtained by WDRB News.
Schulz noted that local Catholic schools have delivered 14 weeks of instruction since schools reopened in August and that teachers have developed "expertise" in delivering both in-person and virtual instruction.
"Consequently, we believe our schools have proven they can provide robust remote learning experiences for our students as evidenced by the growth our students have shown on their assessments this fall," she said in her correspondence to Catholic school leaders.
Jefferson County remains in the "red zone" of Kentucky's COVID-19 incidence rate map with 48.1 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents each day based on a seven-day rolling average. State health officials have urged schools in "red" counties to transition to remote learning until local COVID-19 caseloads improve.
The Archdiocese has reported 43 new COVID-19 cases among students and 13 new cases among school staff so far this week, with 227 students and 29 school employees in quarantine this week, according to data published on the state's coronavirus dashboard for schools.
