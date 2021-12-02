LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Masks will be optional at Assumption, Saint Xavier and Sacred Heart high schools starting Monday.
The three Archdiocese of Louisville schools announced plans to make masks optional for students inside schools Monday, though a federal mandate for face coverings on school buses remains in place.
Masks will be optional at Mercy Academy starting Jan. 3, according to a message to families.
Assumption High School President Mary Lang said in a message Thursday to WDRB News that the school will move to optional indoor masking after consulting with the archdiocese and “in conjunction with several other area Catholic schools.” Saint Xavier, in its letter to families announcing the policy change, said it was also joining other area Catholic schools in the move.
Other archdiocesan high schools did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on changes to their indoor masking policies.
In a joint letter to Assumption families, Land and Principal Martha Tedesco “strongly” recommended that unvaccinated students continue to wear masks. More than 70% of Assumption students and all staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19, they said in the letter.
The school has reported no new COVID-19 cases in the past five weeks, according to the letter.
“While some may question the move to a mask optional policy at this time, especially with a new variant on the horizon, what we know for certain is that while COVID remains unpredictable, this pandemic isn’t going away any time soon, and we will likely be moving back and forth between masks being optional and required while we continue to navigate these uncertain times,” Lang and Tedesco said in the letter.
Mercy also recommends masking for those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to its message to families. More than 70% of Mercy students have been vaccinated, the message says.
Cecelia Price, chief communications officer for the archdiocese, said Superintendent of Schools Mary Beth Bowling had not reached a decision about changing masking policies for Catholic elementary schools. Bowling sets COVID-19 protocols for those students, Price said.
“Some Catholic high schools are announcing a mask-optional protocol in the coming weeks,” she said in a message to WDRB News.
In their letters to families, Assumption and Saint Xavier noted their masking policies may change as conditions warrant.
Assumption and Saint Xavier also announced plans to enact “test-to-stay” programs to limit the number of students in quarantine after possible exposure to those with COVID-19.
A similar program has been in place at Jefferson County Public Schools, which requires indoor masking.
At Assumption, students who participate in "test-to-stay" must test negative for COVID-19 each day via rapid tests administered at the school before they can return to classes and must wear masks inside the school during their quarantine period. The program only covers classroom activities, and students cannot participate in athletics or other extracurricular activities, according to the letter from Lang and Tedesco.
Saint Xavier's "test-to-stay" program covers both in-person instruction and extracurricular activities, and the school will administer COVID-19 tests each morning for participants during their quarantine periods, according to the school's website. Like Assumption, Saint Xavier will require participants to wear masks inside the school.
This story will be updated.
