LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When students in Atherton High School's Academies of Louisville programs returned to in-person instruction on Monday, they walked into a new $1.1 million learning space fully equipped for their career-based educations.
Some were eager to start practicing on medical manikins and multimedia equipment while others already had their hands on flight simulators, drones and 3D printers.
"I’m very excited," said Jacob Grubb, a sophomore in Atherton's health science academy. "I did not expect it to be this big, and it’s way better than what we had last year where it was just like an auditorium kind of thing and we just had a big space.
"Now it's a lot more concentrated. Classes look cool."
JCPS started and completed renovations at Atherton while students learned from home during nontraditional instruction.