LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is allowing bars to reopen and restaurants to accommodate more in-person diners starting Tuesday even as he warns that the state is still in a serious battle to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Bars have been closed for the last two weeks while restaurants have been cut back to 25% of their normal indoor dining capacity. Starting Tuesday, both can operate at 50% capacity.
“By following this we hope that everyone can stay open and we can enjoy these great bars and restaurants,” Beshear’s chief of staff LaTasha Buckner said.
Beshear is still imposing an 11 pm closing time and a mandate that food and drink service stop at 10 pm.
Explaining the rationale for the curfew, Beshear said, “As the night goes longer, maybe as people have been out a little bit longer, they are less likely to follow those rules and restrictions.”