LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A former paralegal in the Kentucky Labor Cabinet filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration, claiming she was fired for “promoting the rights and general welfare of teachers and other public employees.”
Charissa “Chris” M. Cooke, a registered Republican who says she voted for Bevin, claims she believes her role as a member of the pro-teachers advocacy KY 120 United led to the firing this month.
She claims Bevin, Labor Cabinet Secretary David Dickerson and Labor Cabinet official Anya Carnes violated her First Amendment and other constitutional rights and retaliated against her “for her advocacy on policy issues related to public education, teachers, and public employees.”
Cooke was a non-merit employee, meaning she is not protected by the merit system for state workers and can be fired without cause.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Frankfort, asks a judge to reinstate her, and impose unspecified monetary and other damages.
Cooke was a primary contact for the grassroots KY 120 group in Carter County, according to the lawsuit. She provided information about education-related bills and encouraged retirees to go to Frankfort during legislative session, court documents say.
On March 28, 2019, Cooke claims state police asked her whether she was a state employee and where she worked as she entered the state Capitol while wearing a red “120 Strong” t-shirt. She said she didn’t feel comfortable giving an answer.
Then, on April 3, she was fired by Carnes, the Labor Cabinet official without a reason given, the lawsuit claims. “While Carnes was taking a phone call, Cooke asked the other woman (in the room) if she was being fired because of her involvement with KY 120 United. The woman did not verbally answer, but made a gesture suggesting the answer was yes.”
Cooke's termination letter, included as an exhibit in the lawsuit, simply says that her services as a paralegal "are no longer needed."
The lawsuit claims that it’s “reasonable to infer” that she was fired by Dickerson with the “direct authorization and approval of Governor Bevin.”
"Cooke’s termination appears to be part of the Defendants’ efforts to punish and intimidate individuals who oppose their policy positions,” the suit alleges.
A week after her termination, the Labor Cabinet began issuing subpoenas to various school districts that were closed during "sick outs" in this year's legislative session. Among those subpoenaed by the cabinet were Jefferson County Public Schools and Carter County Schools.
Cooke's attorneys, Laura Landenwich and Theodore Walton, have scheduled a news conference to announce the lawsuit at 2 p.m. Wednesday at their Louisville offices.
Bevin's office and the Labor Cabinet did not immediately respond to requests for comment emailed Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.