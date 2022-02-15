FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – A bill banning transgender girls and women from competing on female teams in Kentucky's public middle and high schools and postsecondary institutions cleared the House Education Committee on Tuesday.
House Bill 23, sponsored by Rep. Ryan Dotson, passed the panel on a 13-6 vote. One Republican joined Democrats on the committee in opposition.
The legislation directs the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and public postsecondary institutions to enact policies closing participation in women's sports to those born male at birth. The measure does not cover sports in kindergarten through fifth grade.
A similar measure that directed the KHSAA to pass regulations banning those identified as males on their birth certificates from participating on girls' sports teams cleared the Senate Education Committee on Thursday.
HB 23 moves to the House floor for further consideration.
This story will be updated.
