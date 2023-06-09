LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dan Ulmer, a former bank executive and civic leader who helped bring the attendance-smashing Louisville Redbirds to town in the early 1980s and went on to co-own the minor league club now known as the Louisville Bats, has died at 90.
Ulmer's death was confirmed by Bats in a statement Friday afternoon.
Ulmer, who was president of the old Citizens Fidelity Bank, led a group that returned minor league baseball to Louisville in 1982 by convincing A. Ray Smith to relocate his AAA affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.
The team debuted at old Cardinal Stadium at the Kentucky Exposition Center in 1982 and a year later drew more than 1 million fans in becoming the first minor league team to reach that mark.
"Without Dan, his partners and this commitment, the experience of millions of baseball fans, past, present, and future would be drastically different," Randy Mobley, president of the International League, said in a statement. "Dan’s leadership and vision forever changed the trajectory of professional baseball in Louisville."
Ulmer was a 1955 graduate of the University of Louisville's College of Business, served as chair of the university's board of trustees and was a member of the U of L foundation board. His family's name is on Ulmer Stadium, home to the Louisville women's softball team.
Ulmer was a past board member of the Louisville Arena Authority, among other organizations.
Former Louisville Mayor Jerry Abramson said Ulmer was a "tremendous corporate citizen and corporate leader."
"He was extremely engaging in support of community efforts, not only the Redbirds/Bats, but affordable housing, education," Abramson said. "He was just involved in so much in his leadership position at the bank and afterwards, where he made a commitment to ensure that the Bats would stay in Louisville with local ownership."
