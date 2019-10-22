LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – One current and two former Louisville Metro Police officers have been federally charged for their abuse of overtime funds, according to court records.
The three officers were featured in a WDRB News investigation in November 2017 that described how several officers worked up to 21-hour days, every day for weeks or months, including weekends, and racked up enormous amounts of overtime hours.
Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad has said that there were "some abuses" by officers of $1.2 million in overtime funds the city gave police in December 2016 to boost patrols in high-crime areas.
Instead of being indicted, former Sgt. Brian Stanfield, former Det. Todd Roadhouse and current narcotics detective Mark Final have all been charged by the U.S. Attorney's office, which is called being charged by "information."
Typically when someone is charged by information only, the defendants have already agreed to a plea deal.
Conrad said he learned of the alleged abuse from the WDRB story and last year acknowledged there was an ongoing criminal investigation into officers "that were accused of obtaining overtime they didn’t actually work."
Stanfield retired in February 2018 while under internal investigation for violating department policy by getting paid as a police officer while also working off-duty at UPS. But the case was closed "by exception" because of his retirement, according to a letter from Conrad.
Attorney Steve Schroering, who represents Stanfield, declined to comment on Tuesday.
Attorney Brian Butler, who represents Roadhouse, confirmed the charges but declined to comment further.
In September 2018, Louisville Metro Council passed a resolution requesting an internal audit of LMPD overtime spending from December 2016 to August 2018.
Several police officers racked up enormous amounts of overtime hours in the weeks after the city gave police $1.2 million in December 2016 to boost patrols in an effort to reduce violent crime.
A WDRB News investigation found officers worked weeks or months without taking a day off -- including weekends -- logging what experts say would be either suspicious or dangerously long hours. Yet the department has no internal policies meant to force officers to rest or avoid marathon shifts.
Roadhouse, for example, worked more than 200 hours during the first two weeks of January 2017, including back-to-back 17-hour days. He followed that with a 21-hour day, according to his time slips. In all, his workload during that time yielded about 120 hours of overtime.
Roadhouse's time slips, obtained under the Kentucky Open Records Act, show he worked 84 consecutive days from January 1 to March 25, logging, on average, about 12 hours a day.
Final worked every day in February 2017, including weekends, averaging about 12 hours a day, for the police department while also working a secondary job providing security at Male High School, according to records.
Stanfield jumped from $20,000 in overtime in 2014 to more than $48,000 in 2017.
All three officers also worked secondary jobs.
Roadhouse retired in February 2018.
