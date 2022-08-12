LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky and Indiana leaders agreed to a key RiverLink contract on Friday, hiring a Tennessee-based company to manage equipment on the three Ohio River toll bridges.
The states’ joint board, the top decision making body for RiverLink, approved a deal with TransCore to add, operate and maintain cameras and other equipment that track vehicles.
The move completes an overhaul of RiverLink operations the states announced in 2020 when officials decided to split a main contract into two: One for the roadside equipment and one to handle customer service and toll collections.
Board member Mike Smith, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation, said during the meeting in Louisville that the actions are "a signal of both states moving toward a more healthy operation on this account. And so I look forward to the enhancements and improvements that we're going to make."
The four-member joint board selected Electronic Transaction Consultants of Texas last year for the back office work under a 10-year contract estimated at nearly $80 million.
TransCore is to be paid $18.33 million deal is over 7 years. The states split RiverLink costs.
ETC and TransCore are expected to be start their work no later than 2023.
Tolling began in late 2016 on the Interstate 65 Kennedy and Lincoln bridges and the Lewis and Clark Bridge, which connects Utica, Ind., and Prospect, Ky.
In another move, the board approved hiring Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins & Mott LLP to collect outstanding tolls.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.