LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky and Indiana’s top finance and transportation officials gave the final approval Friday for a new company to take over customer service and toll collection for RiverLink.
The project’s oversight board met virtually to approve the selection of Electronic Transaction Consultants, which will do the work under a 10-year contract estimated at nearly $80 million. The states split all RiverLink costs.
The Texas-based company, known as ETC, would start by July 2023. The contract includes three years to design the system and seven years of toll operations, said Megan McLain, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s innovative finance manager.
“We’ll try to get it done as quickly as possible, but want to make sure that we have a very thorough design process to make sure we get exactly what we're looking for,” she said at a meeting of the Kentucky-Indiana Joint Board.
The move marks the first time since tolling began in late 2016 that the states have shaken up toll collection on RiverLink, the network of Ohio River bridges that uses cameras and roadside scanners to assess tolls rather than traditional tollbooths. State officials last year agreed to create a separate contract for the toll collection.
As part of the deal, ETC has agreed to establish a local call center in the Louisville area. It must be within 15 miles of the Interstate 65 Lincoln Bridge, but a location hasn’t been determined.
ETC says it “delivered sophisticated solutions to many of the country’s largest toll authorities.” A company spokeswoman has not responded to a request for more information about its work.
