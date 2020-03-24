LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford Motor Co. workers will not return to work on Monday, March 30, as originally planned, as the company's coronavirus-related factory shutdown continues indefinitely.
In a statement Tuesday, the company did not say how much longer the work stoppage will last.
But the top local union official at Kentucky Truck Plant in eastern Jefferson County told workers in a memo released Tuesday that the shutdown will continue through the week of March 30.
"We are assessing various options and working with union leaders – including the United Auto Workers and Unifor (Ford's Canadian union) – on the optimal timing for resuming vehicle production, keeping the well-being of our workforce top of mind," Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president of North America, said in the company statement.
Ford employs more than 12,000 workers between its two Louisville plants, Kentucky Truck Plant and Louisville Assembly Plant.