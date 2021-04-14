LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Ford Motor Co.’s Kentucky Truck Plant will be down for two weeks beginning April 26 and will not run weekend overtime shifts in May, as the automaker continues to struggle to procure computer chips for its vehicles.
“The global semiconductor chip shortage is continuing to affect our plants in North America. We are working hard to build as many vehicles as we can for our dealers and customers, even as we work to source additional parts,” said John Savona, Ford’s vice president of manufacturing and labor affairs, in a memo to employees dated Wednesday.
This marks the first time that Ford’s larger Louisville plant, KTP, will suffer a full shutdown related to the chip shortage, which has plagued automakers globally.
KTP assembles some of Ford’s most profitable models: Super Duty pickups (F-250 to F-550) and the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs. The plant's 8,620 hourly employees will be out of a job during the shutdown, though a union-negotiated benefit replaces much of their pay after unemployment benefits.
Ford’s other local plant, Louisville Assembly Plant, is in its fifth down week of 2021 and scheduled to off again next week. LAP makes crossover SUVs, the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair.
WDRB News reported last week that a union official told members Ford was tentatively planning to ideal KTP for the two weeks in late May. It wasn’t clear Wednesday whether that plan has changed given the earlier two-week shutdown starting April 26.
“It’s a very fluid situation,” Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said.
The chip shortage is having a widespread impact on Ford, which has previously said the reduced vehicle output could cost the company $1 billion to $2.5 billion in pre-tax profits during the first half of 2021.
Here are the shutdowns that Savona disclosed in Wednesday's memo:
- Chicago Assembly Plant will be down the weeks of April 19 and April 26. (This is in addition to the previously week of April 12)
- Flat Rock Assembly Plant will be down the weeks of April 19 and April 26. (This is in addition to the previously announced week of April 12)
- Kansas City Assembly Plant — both F-150 and Transit lines — will be down the weeks of April 19 and April 26. (This is in addition to KCAP Transit being down the week of April 12, as previously announced)
- Ohio Assembly Plant will produce Duty Chassis cabs and Medium Duty trucks only the weeks of April 19 and April 26
- Kentucky Truck Plant will be down the weeks Of April 26 and May 3, and we will not work super shifts the weeks of May 8, May 16, May 22, May 29 and May 31
- Individual Powertrain and Stamping plants will provide specifics around their patterns to support the assembly plants as they are confirmed.
The "super shifts" at KTP are Saturday and Sunday shifts during which workers are paid overtime.