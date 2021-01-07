LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Details of looming budget cuts at Greater Clark County Schools will be presented during a school board meeting next week, according to a Thursday letter from Superintendent Mark Laughner.
Internal meetings with staff affected by the proposed cuts are underway, Laughner said in the letter obtained by WDRB News.
His office declined an interview request and said he would be available to discuss his proposal following a Jan. 14 school board work session, where he will present his plan. Mark Felix, president of the Greater Clark Education Association, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
“It was important to us that we told the involved staff members what would be presented ahead of time,” Laughner said in the letter. “Our board, parents and students will be able to listen to the presentation on the 14th to learn more information and we will then begin pushing out much more information that answers common questions and concerns.
“We know some of the information we have shared internally this week has been spreading by word of mouth or forms of media. We do not plan to comment until after January 14th as we are still holding important internal meetings.”
This report may be updated.
