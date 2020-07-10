LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group challenging a recent 7-cent property tax rate increase approved by the Jefferson County Board of Education has turned in a petition with more than 40,000 signatures in hopes of putting the matter to voters this fall.
The group, No JCPS Tax Hike, said in a news released that it submitted the 40,320-signature petition to the Jefferson County Clerk on Friday. That's nearly 5,000 more than the minimum required to put the tax increase to a vote, according to a news release.
"We still have a lot of work to do, but I hope we will be able to look back on this effort and say this was a turning point, when the citizens of Jefferson County stood up and demanded that JCPS do the job it is paid to do, which is to provide a good education to every student," Theresa Camoriano, a spokeswoman for the group who also handles its official paperwork, said in a statement.
"No more excuses! We have seen our community come together to sign this petition from every part of town, every political party, and every walk of life."
The county clerk has 30 days to verify the signatures to ensure they're complete and represent residents who live in the JCPS taxing district. The group needs 35,615 valid signatures to put the issue to voters in November.
The Jefferson County Board of Education voted 5-2 on May 21 to raise the district's property tax rate by 7 cents, putting it at 80.6 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
The 9.5 percent increase in revenue is expected to generate $51.5 million more in annual tax receipts, which district leaders have said they need to build new schools in Louisville's West End as part of proposed changes to the student assignment plan and to allocate more money in academic supports for learners.
Opponents of the increase have criticized the district for attempting to raise taxes during the economic downturn sparked by COVID-19 restrictions. They've also suggested that JCPS repurpose some of its current spending to fund the initiatives it hopes to accomplish.
