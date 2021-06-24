LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville is working with a developer to build a six-story Marriott-branded “conference center hotel” with a ground-level Target store and restaurant near the heart of its Belknap campus.
The hotel would provide an essentially on-campus option for visitors, who are currently directed to lodging a few miles away near the airport or downtown, as well as educational opportunities for students in hospitality management and culinary arts, according to documents prepared for a U of L board of trustees committee that will consider the project today.
The development would replace the aging one-story “Cardinal Center” retail building at S. 4th Street and Cardinal Boulevard that housed the former Gray’s Bookstore and currently has a convenience store, laundromat and other businesses, according to a term sheet that will be presented to the trustees.
Provident Resources Group, a nonprofit development firm based in Baton Rouge, La., would build and manage the hotel until bonds financing the project are fully repaid. After that, U of L would be entitled to full ownership of the hotel or its net cash flow after expenses, according to the term sheet.
Provident didn't respond to a request for comment. It has built hotels, conference centers and student housing at several other universities, according to its website.
U of L has “no financial obligation” to the project other than leasing the portion of the site it owns to accommodate it. The site is primarily owned by a private party, Cardinal Center LLC, according to property records.
The documents don’t list a timeline for the project. The trustees’ finance committee will be asked to sign off Thursday on a non-binding letter of intent to move forward with legal agreements for the project.
U of L chief financial officer Dan Durbin said the university's formal support of the project will allow Provident to investigate the feasibility of financing it. The fact that it would benefit the university makes the project eligible for cheaper, tax-exempt bonds, Durbin said.