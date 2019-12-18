LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Shares of Louisville-based Humana Inc. have surged this week following a report that Congressional leaders have reached a deal to repeal an Obamacare tax that is set to cost the company more than $1 billion in 2020.
Humana stock closed at $367.55 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, an all-time high. The stock surge gives the company a market value of about $49 billion.
Politico reported that the health insurance industry fee, or HIF, is set to be repealed as part of $1.4 trillion spending plan for fiscal 2020.
Humana has said the tax would cost the company $1.2 billion in 2020 and cited it as one justification for laying off about 800 people, or 2% of its nationwide workforce, in October.