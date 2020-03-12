LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville-based Humana Inc. told employees Thursday that one its workers based at the Waterside building in downtown Louisville had preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.
The worker has been out of the office since March 2, the company said, but Humana is taking precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, including ordering Louisville-based employees to work from home if possible.
Workers in proximity to the infected person on 12th floor of the Waterside building have been given leave to stay home, the company said.
"Our standard guidance to employees is to stay home when sick, and this employee followed that guidance and sought appropriate medical care," Humana spokeswoman Kate Marx said in an email to WDRB.
Humana learned of the positive test "last night," according to the Thursday morning company-wide email from Humana chief medical officer Dr. William Shrank and William Fleming, segment president for clinical and pharmacy solutions.
All of Humana's roughly 12,000 Louisville-based employees who are "able" to work from home "should begin" do so, according to the company-wide email.
For those who cannot work from home, Humana is "creating safe spaces with appropriate social distancing as recommended by the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention)," according to the email.
"In recent weeks, we’ve responded quickly to this evolving situation, including cleaning and disinfecting our work spaces, supporting good hygiene practices, raising employee awareness, restricting travel, and allowing employees to work from home—all in an effort to keep our people healthy," Marx said. “Humana will continue to coordinate closely with public health authorities and take appropriate steps to protect our employees and members.”
This story will be updated.