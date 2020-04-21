LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As Indiana eyes a gradual re-opening of the state's economy, Gov. Eric Holcomb is urging businesses to start preparing now for new ways of serving customers and treating workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At his Tuesday briefing in Indianapolis, Holcomb said he continues to seek input from trade groups and other business associations on workplace standards meant to keep the illness at bay. Ultimately, he plans to compile those into an executive order.
But he acknowledged that businesses will need to buy some personal protective equipment -- like masks and gowns -- to eventually meet the state requirements for resuming their operations. Holcomb said he also envisions providing information about how companies can buy those supplies.
He has given business groups until Wednesday to offer their suggestions. But Holcomb said those already submitted include wearing masks and gloves; frequent cleaning and disinfecting; physical distancing measures; redesigned workplaces; and installing new barriers like plexiglass.
Other ideas involve requiring employees to bring their own food; curbing visitations; limiting breakroom gatherings; taking workers' temperatures; and creating new policies to allow workers who test positive for COVID-19 to stay home without fear of losing their jobs.
Holcomb has said he envisions that some restrictions on businesses could be lifted in May.
"We don't have a date yet," he said, then added: "Just like a farmer, I'd start tilling the ground right now. I'd start preparing right now so you don't wake up when the time is ready and, by the way, your competitors are open up and you're not."
In a new order issued Monday, the governor cleared the way for some elective surgeries and invasive medical procedures to start next week. The move marked the first action easing Indiana's restrictions in response to COVID-19.
Indiana reported a surge in COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, an increase that health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box attributed to a lag in data being compiled from last weekend.
Even so, the 61 new deaths -- ranging between April 7 and Monday -- are the most announced in a single day since the first death was confirmed in mid-March. That accounts for just under 10 percent of the state's total fatalities related to the infection.
The previous one-day high was 55 deaths on April 15. In all, 630 Hoosiers have died after contracting the respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.
Indiana reported 431 new cases of COVID-19. That's lower than the 505 new infections included in Monday's statewide data, but the Indiana State Department of Health said in a news release that the new figure is likely lower than the actual number of new cases.
"The new cases and new tests reported today are lower than expected due to a technology issue and should not be interpreted as a decline in new infections," the department said in a news release. "The additional positive cases not included in today's report will be captured in the coming days and reflected appropriately."
Box said Monday the state would begin listing presumptive COVID-19 deaths this week to better reflect the scope of the illness. Those deaths will include people who weren't diagnosed but died after likely contracting it, according to medical experts.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.