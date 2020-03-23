LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an order Monday that Hoosiers "hunker down" at their homes from Wednesday through April 7, saying the state needs to do more to fight the novel coronavirus.
Holcomb's executive order says Hoosiers should generally stay home unless they are going to the grocery or drug store, or doing essential jobs like healthcare workers or first responders. More information about the order is here.
"The next two weeks are critical ... if we are going to slow the spread, and we must slow the spread," Holcomb said in an address. It's possible that the order could be extended beyond April 7, according to the state website.
Indiana has reported seven deaths and 259 virus infections. The state's most recent death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, was an adult over the age of 60 in northeastern Indiana’s. Allen County's health department announced his death Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
Several neighboring states already have issued “stay at home” directives. In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an order Friday that requires people to stay in their homes, with some exceptions, through April 7. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine followed suit on Sunday with a similar order, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a ban for her state on Monday.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has gradually made restrictions in Kentucky. His latest order, announced Sunday night, will close nonessential retail stores across the state by 8 p.m. Monday. He previously ordered bars and restaurants to cease in-person services, curbed visitation to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities and banned mass gatherings, among other steps.
"We’re all seeing the same trends or waves coming, especially in the dense areas, but it is spreading to all counties. So, stay home, get groceries only
when you really need them and buy only what you really need," Holcomb said Monday.
As to how the Indiana order will be enforced, the state says on its website, "(I)f the order is not followed, the Indiana State Police will work with local law enforcement to enforce this order. The Indiana State Department of Health and the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission will enforce the restaurant and bar restrictions."
Moratorium on expired licenses, registrations as state workforce pared back
Holcomb issued other orders that direct state authorities to take enforcement action against restaurants that continue in-person service even after the governor’s order banning it last week; ease rules for restaurants to offer carryout alcohol sales; and scale back state government operations to services deemed essential.
Because some restaurants are violating last week’s order, Holcomb said he is ordering the state’s Alcohol and Tobacco Commission to crack down on any scofflaws. Businesses with alcohol permits that still serve food inside will be given a warning and, if it’s not heeded, regulators will suspend their liquor licenses.
Meanwhile, local health departments will deliver letters telling alcohol-free restaurants to stop in-person dining, then issuing fines to violators.
Starting Tuesday, Holcomb said Indiana state government will be reduced to its “absolute essential workforce level,” which includes police, hospitals, police, child protection services and other agencies.
“We’ll be maximizing remote work, online and call centers to continue core functions, such as unemployment insurance and welfare applications,” he said. “Whatever nonessential state business that has to be conducted in person will have to wait.”
The governor said Indiana will automatically extend state-issued licenses by 60 days past their expiration dates. Police and other law enforcement won’t be issuing citations for expired registrations and driver’s licenses, he said.