FILE - In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, Gov. Eric Holcomb waits for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence aboard Air Force Two at Grissom Air Reserve Base before a visits to the General Motors/Ventec ventilator production facility in Kokomo, Ind. Holcomb says the coronavirus crisis provides “a huge opportunity” to build a supply chain for personal protective equipment in Indiana that not only could fulfill the state's needs but also be sold elsewhere. “This is a state (where) we make things, we always have. ... This is a time that allows us to move into this field like maybe no other time.” (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 409 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 25,473.

New cases dipped from Tuesday's 566, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard. 

The Indiana State Health Department said 15 more people have died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 1,482. To date, 154,083 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 150,510 on Tuesday.

In southern Indiana, Clark County has 394 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 246.

For a complete breakdown of cases by county, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

