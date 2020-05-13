LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 409 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 25,473.
New cases dipped from Tuesday's 566, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.
The Indiana State Health Department said 15 more people have died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 1,482. To date, 154,083 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 150,510 on Tuesday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 394 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 246.
