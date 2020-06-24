LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday he will extend his emergency prohibition on eviction and foreclosure proceedings through Aug. 1, a move that will spare Hoosier tenants and borrowers from facing the prospect of losing their homes for another month.
The order applies only to evictions and foreclosures for nonpayment of rent and mortgages, not for other reasons, such as property damage. Renters and borrowers still owe payments, but the moratorium delays the consequences of not paying.
Holcomb said he was planning to extend his order, which is scheduled to expire July 1, "through July" during his media briefing Wednesday. He said no decision has been made about whether to extend a moratorium on utility disconnections, which is also slated to expire July 1.
Kentucky has also halted evictions for nonpayment, though the state began allowing evictions for other reasons this month.
Gov. Andy Beshear's eviction and moratorium order is indefinite, and he has not said when he plans to lift it.
Many states have halted evictions and foreclosures in response to the financial difficulties created by the coronavirus.