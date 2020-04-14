LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to alter the 2019-20 school calendar and move the final day of classes to June 3 for students.
In the same vote, the board also agreed to push back evaluations for most certified staff a year as Jefferson County Public Schools and school district throughout Kentucky cease in-person instruction through at least May 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board members agreed to waive four instructional days and convert two days that students and staff originally had off -- May 1 for the running of the Kentucky Oaks and May 19 for primary elections, both of which have been postponed in light of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak -- into regular instructional days.
That means the last day of classes, which have temporarily moved to nontraditional instruction, will be June 3 for students while the final day for staff will be June 4.
The last day for students had originally been June 10 after the district's decision to close entirely for nine days as it began preparations for its distance learning program.
The board also postponed evaluations for most of its certified staff by a year, except for those whose observations were completed by March 13, those on intensive support, those whose contracts won't be renewed after all required observations were completed and those whose contracts won't be renewed for disciplinary reasons.
Certified employees whose contracts won't be renewed will have summative evaluations via video conferencing under the district's revised timeline.
