LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A teacher currently reassigned by Jefferson County Public Schools has been accused of numerous sex crimes involving one of her 13-year-old students, court records show.
Micca Watts-Gordon, 36, was indicted Tuesday on charges including first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, use of a minor in a sexual performance, distributing obscene content to a minor and six counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
Court records indicate that the alleged victim, a 13-year-old male, was one of her students at the W.E.B. DuBois Academy.
In his motion seeking an arrest warrant for Watts-Gordon, Assitant Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Reinhardt said she sent "nude and sexual photos of herself" to the boy and "induced him to send her nude and sexual photos of himself," providing him with an iPad to help "facilitate this exchange."
"Once this inappropriate conduct was exposed, the Defendant destroyed evidence by erasing her social media accounts and erasing her phone," Reinhardt wrote in the motion. "She also instructed the victim and other students to erase their social media accounts as well so that there wouldn't be evidence of her criminal behavior."
Watts-Gordon also allegedly masturbated in the presence of or while communicating with the minor, who "saw or heard her masturbate" twice between Aug. 25, 2019 and Nov. 19, according to her indictment.
She kept in touch with the victim on social media and through a third party even after being instructed to cease contact, Reinhardt's motion says.
"An arrest warrant and bond of $10,000 full cash is appropriate and commensurate with the nature of these offenses," he wrote in the motion, which was granted by Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry on Tuesday.
Watts-Gordon has been reassigned to non-instructional duties from her teaching position since November, JCPS Communications Director Renee Murphy said Wednesday.
The district referred its investigation into Watts-Gordon to police in November, she said. An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department is listed as the complaining witness in her criminal case.
"Any time there's a police investigation, we let them handle it before we are able to take any action because we don't want multiple investigations going on at the same time," JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said during a Wednesday news conference.
Watts-Gordon "remains reassigned, continues to have no contact with JCPS students and is employed by JCPS while the investigation continues," Murphy said.
"That will continue until the conclusion of the investigation, and then we will take action as needed," Pollio said.
Her attorney, Steve Romines, said that Watts-Gordon will plead not guilty to the charges during her arraignment Monday.
"We will be entering a plea of not guilty and look forward to bringing the case to trial," Romines said in a statement.
Watts-Gordon faces charges of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, use of a minor in a sexual performance, six counts of first-degree sexual abuse, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of criminal attempted third-degree sodomy and four counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors.
The most severe charges against her are Class B felonies, which are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Watts-Gordon is no longer in custody after posting bail, according to Louisville Metro Corrections.
Before her reassignment, Watts-Gordon was slated for a five-day unpaid suspension starting Dec. 2 after she failed to report suspected child abuse in October 2019, according to personnel records obtained by WDRB News.
