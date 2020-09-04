LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – More than a week after announcing a switch in online video conferencing software for virtual classes, Jefferson County Public Schools will now give teachers a choice between using either Microsoft Teams or Google Meet.
JCPS Chief Information Officer Kermit Belcher said Friday that the district’s decision came after Google added a waiting lobby feature for its video conferencing platform, which was initially the preferred method for synchronous instruction as JCPS began the 2020-21 school year with at least six weeks of distance learning because of the local COVID-19 caseload.
That will allow teachers to admit students in their virtual classrooms before starting lessons and send students to that lobby if they’re disruptive.
That feature would have been useful during the first day of classes Aug. 25 as some middle- and high-school classes faced numerous interruptions from students, forcing JCPS to quickly transition virtual classes to Microsoft Teams.
“If that feature had have been in place a week ago, we wouldn’t be standing here talking, quite honestly,” Belcher said during an interview Friday. The district informed administrators of the change in a letter Thursday and staff on Friday.
“It is good to have those choices, so now we are focusing our efforts on them both,” he said.
Google Meet now also allows teachers to control whether their virtual classes have chat functions.
“These are all feature updates requested from JCPS that are now in place on the Google Meet system,” Chief Academic Officer Carmen Coleman said in the Thursday letter to administrators, adding that the district hopes to recommend both Google Meet and Microsoft Teams “as viable synchronous learning tools.”
Belcher said the district has worked closely with Google and Microsoft to discuss functions JCPS teachers and families have said they need for virtual instruction.
In fact, JCPS officials met with a member of the Microsoft team Friday morning to provide more input on how to improve the district’s experience with Teams.
“This is not just a JCPS concern,” Belcher said. “They’ve been working on this with New York public schools and some of the other schools even back in the spring. They have been very responsive.”
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.