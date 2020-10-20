LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand juror involved in the Breonna Taylor case can speak publicly about the typically secret jury proceedings, a judge ruled Tuesday.
"This is a rare and extraordinary example of a case where, at the time this motion is made, the historical reasons for preserving grand jury secrecy are null," Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Annie O'Connell ruled.
O'Connell's order is not meant to urge other jurors from the September meeting to come forward, but instead it "merely grants one grand juror's request to do so and gives others the option."
"No one grand juror speaks for the others, nor does one's statement carry any more weight than another's," she wrote.
O'Connell urged any grand juror who chose to disclose their identity to do so "with extreme caution, for to do so may result in a level of public attention and scrutiny over which this Court will have no control."
In a statement shortly after the ruling, a grand juror said the jurors were only presented with wanton endangerment charges against former Det. Brett Hankison.
"The grand jury did not have homicide offenses explained to them," the anonymous grand juror wrote in a statement issued by attorney Kevin Glogower. "The grand jury never heard about those laws. Self defense or justification was never explained either. Questions were asked about additional charges and the grand jury was told there would be none because the prosecutors didn't feel they could make them stick. The grand jury didn't agree that certain actions were justified, not did it decide the indictment should be the only charges in the Breonna Taylor case. The grand jury was not given the opportunity to deliberate on those charges and deliberated only on what was presented to them. I can't speak for other jurors but I can help the truth be told."
Glogower, a Louisville attorney who now represents two anonymous grand jurors, argued before O'Connell earlier this month that his initial client wanted to address "mischaracterizations laid upon the public."
The second grand juror said in a statement that he or she was "pleased with this result and will be discussing possible next steps with counsel."
Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office had argued against the grand juror's request, contending it would violate oaths of secrecy.
Cameron's office investigated the March shooting of Taylor and presented the case to a grand jury, which ultimately indicted one of the three Louisville police officers who fired their weapons during an undercover raid on her apartment.
Cameron's office had asked O'Connell to issue a "stay" of her order, if she allowed the grand juror to talk, to give the attorney general time to appeal the decision. O'Connell's order does not mention any delay for an appeal.
Cameron's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Instead, O'Connell ruled the typical reasons to prohibit a grand juror from speaking were no longer relevant in this case.
O'Connell pointed out that the judge presiding over the criminal case of one of the officers had already ordered the grand jury testimony be made public.
And former Det. Brett Hankison, who is charged with wanton endangerment, is not a threat to escape, O'Connell wrote.
In addition, the judge noted that the officers involved in serving the warrant have already been publicly identified.
"Thus, whether this grand jury considered charging any other officers involved, or whether any future grand jury were to investigate or consider charges against those officers, their identifies are not secret," according to the ruling.
