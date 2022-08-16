LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter Tuesday urging the Jefferson County Board of Education to drop its mask mandate “immediately” for Kentucky’s largest public school district.
Cameron, who is also seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the 2023 primary election, said in the letter that his office is also exploring whether the board can impose a mask mandate at Jefferson County Public Schools.
Cameron’s push comes as three board members wanted to reconsider mandatory masking at Tuesday’s board meeting.
The board, however, did not consider amending its COVID-19 policies, which were unanimously passed on July 19 and require mandatory masking when Jefferson County’s coronavirus community level hits “red” based on metrics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Board member James Craig, who represents District 3, offered a motion to amend Tuesday's meeting agenda to add consideration of the district's COVID-19 mitigation strategies, but it failed on a 3-4 vote. Craig voted alongside board members Linda Duncan and Sarah Cole McIntosh in favor of his motion while Chairwoman Diane Porter, Vice Chairman Corrie Shull and board members Chris Kolb and Joe Marshall opposed.
Jefferson County has recorded high COVID-19 community levels, which take coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths into account, since just after that meeting, meaning masks have been required in district buses and facilities for four weeks.
Legislation that would have allowed parents to opt out of school districts' mask mandates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic failed to pass the Kentucky Senate after clearing the House on a 56-35 vote March 8.
“JCPS has instituted a universal mask mandate for all school children and everyone who steps foot in a JCPS building or bus,” Cameron said in a statement Tuesday. “This policy places unnecessary strain on teachers and hinders the development of our children, and we’ve asked the Board to end the mandate.”
This story will be updated.
