LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky plans to introduce its revamped driver’s licenses in March and have all 120 counties offering the new credentials by May.
The schedule announced Monday by state transportation officials gives residents the first glimpse into when they’ll be able to choose between two licenses or select other ID cards.
In Jefferson County, Circuit Court Clerk David Nicholson’s office expects to begin rolling out the new licenses between March 19 and March 22, although an exact date for it and the other counties will be made public several weeks beforehand.
“It’s important we maintain some flexibility right now as we continue to prepare for a massive statewide redesign of the license program,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Greg Thomas said in a statement. “Our focus is to make the transition as smooth as possible.”
People will continue to apply for the licenses at their local circuit court clerk’s office, but the IDs no longer will be quickly processed and handed over. Instead, they’ll arrive in the mail within 10 days.
Tentative rollout dates for counties in the Louisville Metro area are:
- Bullitt County, March 19-22
- Trimble County, March 25-29
- Shelby County, April 1-5
- Meade County, April 8-12
- Oldham County, April 8-12
- Spencer County. April 15-19
INTERACTIVE SCHEDULE FOR ALL KENTUCKY COUNTIES
