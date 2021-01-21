LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Supreme Court has declined to revisit its September ruling on the legality of historical horse racing, ratcheting up the pressure on Kentucky lawmakers to vote on a bill that would keep the multi-billion-dollar slot-like gaming industry alive in the state.
The court issued a one-paragraph notice on Thursday that it has rejected long-odds requests from horse tracks that own the state's six gaming venues and from their regulator, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, to reconsider the ruling.
In a bombshell decision released Sept. 24, the court ruled that the gaming machines, which look and act like slot machines, do not fall under the state's definition of parimutuel wagering even though the industry says payouts are based on the results of old horse races invisible to the player.
Parimutuel gaming, the type of wagering in live horse racing, is legal in Kentucky, but casino gaming is not.
This story will be updated.