FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – In what could be his final Kentucky Board of Education meeting, Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis on Wednesday offered a passionate defense of his background amid “personal attacks” and “smears” in recent months.
Lewis seemed to allude to Democratic Gov.-elect Andy Beshear, who has questioned the commissioner’s and the education board’s commitment to public education in his gubernatorial campaign and since his victory over Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.
Beshear, who will be inaugurated Tuesday, has pledged to reorganize the Kentucky Board of Education through an executive order on the first day of his administration and has said he hopes that new board ousts Lewis as commissioner.
The incoming governor told WDRB News on Monday that the state needs an education board and commissioner who support public education. Lewis and many of Bevin's appointees to the board support reform efforts like school choice.
"I hope the current commissioner takes a minute and realizes that he’s got a future out there and that a governor deserves a commissioner that they share the same principles and vision for education," Beshear said at the time. "For me, that’s public education."
Lewis said no other education commissioner’s credentials and support for public education has been questioned as much as his, but his Christian faith has kept him from forcefully responding to his critics. His career began in a New Orleans special education classroom in 2003, and he said his “life” is in Woodford County Public Schools, where his daughter attends preschool and his wife works.
Lewis taught in classrooms in Louisiana and North Carolina, where he and his wife moved after they lost their home in Hurricane Katrina, until 2008, when he transitioned to a career as a college professor.
He became a tenured associate professor in the University of Kentucky's Department of Educational Leadership Studies in 2015, according to a copy of his resume provided by the Kentucky Department of Education.
Lewis called such personal attacks on his background “highly unfortunate” and said his critics should “check my record.”
“If I’m honest with you, I’ll tell you that the attacks on my character and my commitment and my background make me angry,” Lewis said. “They make me want to lash out. They make me want to say things about those people that I shouldn’t say, and it’s only my faith that stops me from doing so.”
Lewis, who has said he has no plans to resign and has not met with Beshear, said he will be fine if a legal education board decides to fire him without cause.
“It’s been a long time since I had to worry about having a job,” he said. “I will be fine, but what needs to be off the table is the personal attacks about who I am and what I’ve done.”
This report will be updated.
