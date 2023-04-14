LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of Connor Sturgeon, the man who police said opened fire in a downtown Louisville bank branch killing five people Monday, will have his brain tested for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the deterioration of the brain caused by repeated head trauma.
The 25-year-old suffered two concussions playing football in 8th grade and one in 9th grade at Floyd Central High School in Floyds Knobs, Indiana, where he wore head gear when he played on the basketball team.
On Instagram, he called himself "Mr. Concussion."
An attorney and friend of the family, Pete Palmer, said the family sent Sturgeon's brain to be tested for CTE. Results are expected in six to eight weeks.
After the concussions, Sturgeon took a year off of sports to heal.
"This was very concerning to the family," Palmer said.
Sturgeon's brain is being preserved and studied, and they are also looking at what medications he was on at the time of the shooting.
LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said Sturgeon's mental health and physical health are under investigation.
"As far as the background of the shooter that's going to be a thorough investigation, both criminally and investigatively, into mental health issues, physical issues," Humphrey said Friday. "So we hope, at the end of this, we have an understanding and a profile of what caused this to happen so, hopefully, in the future, some community is able to benefit and not have this happen based on some of the information that we might find out."
In individuals diagnosed with CTE, some report mood and behavior symptoms that can appear as early as the person's 20s and include impulse control, aggression, depression, anxiety and mood swings.
Jefferson County Coroner Jo-Ann Farmer said tests and laboratory results are pending on all autopsies performed from the mass shooting.
In a statement earlier this week, the family said that "Connor, like many of his contemporaries, had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing, there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act.
"While we have many unanswered questions, we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials and do all we can to aid everyone in understanding why and how this happened."
Sturgeon was in treatment working with a psychiatrist and a counselor for anxiety and depression issues, according to the family.
Sturgeon was a low-level employee of the bank, according to his LinkedIn profile and police.
Monday's shooting at the bank's branch on the first floor of the Preston Pointe building at 333 E. Main St. left six people dead, including Sturgeon. Eight others were treated at University of Louisville Hospital, including three police officers, according to UofL Health.
One person, Officer Nick Wilt, is in critical condition. One other patient is in stable condition, as of Friday morning.
It was the deadliest mass shooting in Louisville since 1989, when Joseph Wesbecker killed seven people and himself at Standard Gravure, his former workplace.
Sturgeon used an AR-15 during the shooting, which was called in about 8:38 a.m. He purchased the weapon legally six days earlier at a local gun dealer. Police have not said where exactly Sturgeon bought the weapon.
He died after gunfire exchanged with officers who responded, according to police.
Officer Cory Galloway fired the fatal shot, police said.
