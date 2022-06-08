LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Members of the Jefferson County Teachers Association ratified Wednesday an agreement that will see their annual pay increase by 4% and higher if they work in some of the district’s neediest schools, JCTA Vice President Tammy Berlin said.
Eighty-seven percent of JCTA members who voted backed the agreement, she said.
The union's approval comes a day after the Jefferson County Board of Education voted in favor of the plan to provide 4% pay raises to all teachers starting July 1, a $1,000 continuity bonus for the 2022-23 school year and stipends starting at $8,000 per year beginning in 2023-24 for those who teach in “choice zone” and accelerated improvement schools.
The 4% raise represents the largest salary increase for Jefferson County Public Schools teachers in 15 years, according to Berlin.
The district’s new choice zone, which encompasses neighborhoods in and near Louisville’s West End and central business district, is an integral part of a comprehensive student assignment overhaul passed unanimously by the board June 1. Families living in those neighborhoods will choose between a new west Louisville middle school and the Academy @ Shawnee or another pairing of middle and high schools based on their addresses for their children.
The student assignment overhaul includes investments in choice zone schools worth $12 million annually for resources and supports like smaller class sizes, more mental health counselors and afterschool learning programs.
Superintendent Marty Pollio also pushed extra pay for teachers working in schools inside the district’s choice zone as part of the district’s investment in the student assignment plan.
Teachers working in the choice zone schools and accelerated improvement schools, referred to as “enhanced support schools” in the district’s agreement with JCTA, would get stipends worth $8,000 during the 2023-24 school year.
Each year a teacher continues to work in an enhanced support school, their stipend would increase by 1.5% until their 20th year in such schools. The agreement calls for the stipend to remain flat at that point until they hit their 25th year in enhanced support schools, when their stipend would hit $14,000 per year.
Teachers who leave enhanced support schools would lose their stipends, and those who exit voluntarily would have their stipend levels reset if they return to enhanced support schools, according to the agreement. Teachers who involuntarily leave enhanced support schools can return to the same stipend level if they return, the agreement says.
JCPS also agreed to work on reducing the need for enhanced support school teachers to fill in for absences and vacancies and to provide mental health supports to staff in those schools, according to the agreement.
The $1,000 continuity bonus will be paid in $500 installments on Nov. 25 and May 26, the agreement says.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.