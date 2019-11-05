LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Republican Mike Harmon was reelected Tuesday to a second term as Kentucky state auditor, defeating Democratic challenger Sheri Donahue.
Harmon, former state legislator, had garnered 55 percent of the vote as of 8:16 p.m. EST, when the Associated Press called the race.
As Auditor of Public Accounts, Harmon has conducted examinations of the Administrative Office of the Courts and the University of Louisville and the school’s foundation. He peppers social media posts with his “Follow the Data” slogan.
His office audited the Louisville Arena Authority in 2017, an investigation that concluded the underlying revenue estimates for the KFC Yum! Center were based on faulty projections.
For Donohue, it was the second loss for elected office in as many years. She unsuccessfully challenged Republican state Sen. Julie Raque Adams in the 36th Senate district race in 2018.
She had pledged to audit the RiverLink system of Ohio River toll bridges between Kentucky and Indiana, and the state’s electronic voting machines.
