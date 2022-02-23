LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Norton Healthcare is joining Goodwill industries of Kentucky’s “opportunity campus” at 28th Street and W. Broadway, part of a $100 million investment in western Louisville.
The site would include Goodwill’s headquarters and other local social service agencies and a $70 million Norton hospital, officials announced Wednesday. Norton plans to invest $7 million to buy land for the hospital, and back the services at the site.
The property was home to the old Sypris Technology manufacturing plant. Goodwill announced plans to build an “opportunity campus” at the site in 2020.
A groundbreaking is scheduled for this summer.
