LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County residents will get a chance to meet the three finalists who want to become the next Oldham County Schools superintendent during a May 6 public forum.
The district announced the three finalists to replace Superintendent Greg Schultz on Thursday: Sharla Six, assistant superintendent at Franklin County Schools; Jason Radford, assistant superintendent with Boone County Schools; and Brent Deaves, assistant superintendent for support services at OCS.
The three will be introduced during a public forum scheduled for 5:30 p.m. May 6 at Oldham County High School, the district announced in a news release. The event will be virtual with limited in-person seating, and attendees at the high school will follow COVID-19 guidelines like social distancing and masking, the district said.
Schultz announced his retirement, effective June 30, in December.
The finalists for his position were chosen after reviews by the district’s Superintendent Screening Committee and members of the Oldham County Board of Education, including interviews with the school board, according to the news release.
The top candidates were picked by the school board during a March 29 executive session, the release says.
Joyce Fletcher, chairperson of the school board, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the district’s search for a new superintendent.
Six currently oversees instruction, assessment processes and curriculum alignment for Franklin County Schools and handles reading recovery programming, gifted and talented budgeting and programming, and school-based decision making council training for the district, according to a biography provided by OCS.
At Boone County Schools, Radford leads the district’s Office of School and System Improvement to provide equitable, accessible, rigorous and relevant learning opportunities for students, his biography says.
Deaves manages five operational departments at OCS in his current role: personnel and benefits, transportation, technology, student services, and school nutrition, according to his biography. He also oversees SBDM councils and evaluation processes for certified and classified workers at the district, his biography says.
