LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a 30-year career in public education, Oldham County Schools Superintendent Greg Schultz announced Monday that he plans to retire in June 2021.
Schultz, who has been superintendent of the district since July 2016, made the announcement during the Oldham County Board of Education meeting.
“It has been my honor to serve with you and I plan on finishing as strong as we can to continue to build on the excellence of Oldham County Schools. Nothing will change in my approach over the next six months. I am still going to push us to be better in everything we do,” Schultz wrote to principals in a letter sent on Friday.
Schultz began his career with the district in 1990 at Oldham County High School. Before taking over as superintendent in Oldham County, he served as the assistant superintendent for student learning in Bullitt County.
“I know it was a hard decision for Greg," board member Larry Dotson said. "He’s been one of the best assets to Oldham County Schools, and he’s been a good friend to the school system.
"I congratulate him, but this is bittersweet."
The district said details on the search for a new superintendent will be made available soon.
