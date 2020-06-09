LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It started May 28 when a producer sent him a few blocks away to see what was happening outside Metro Hall in downtown Louisville.
For the next nine nights, WDRB reporter Chad Mills walked with protesters, covering the demonstrations live on TV while also garnering hundreds of thousands of viewers for his continuous Facebook livestreams. He encountered gun shots and tear gas, but says the protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful overall.
On the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast, Mills discusses how he juggles live TV, Facebook streaming and staying safe while showing viewers what's happening.
He says the protests have helped him, as white man, see "a different perspective," and that the "key" to his coverage has been simple -- listening.
"It's free to listen. It doesn't hurt to listen, and you might learn something along the way as well," Mills says.
