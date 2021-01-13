LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remember perusing the "New Releases" wall at the video store?
“So many of us just remember those days with our family, our friends. That was our Friday or Saturday night and you walk in and it just kind of takes you back in time,” says WDRB reporter Gina Glaros.
On the latest episode of Uncovered, our news podcast, Glaros discusses her recent coverage of the last Family Video in Kentuckiana winding down after the family-owned chain announced it was closing for good earlier this month.
Glaros discusses how Family Video, in addition to the secular decline in DVD rentals in favor of streaming, faced additional challenges because of the pandemic.
Listen for free below, or find Uncovered by WDRB on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or other podcast platforms. Remember to subscribe for future episodes and leave a review of the show.