LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio wants the Jefferson County Board of Education to consider changing school bell times, particularly delaying the start of classes for the district’s oldest students.
Pollio discussed altering starting bell times during a Tuesday board meeting. He believes delaying the start of school for students in middle and high school will help boost attendance and student achievement.
“If we are going to get academic outcomes that we desire, we are going to have to improve student attendance,” Pollio said. “… We have many of our schools that have between 40 and 50% of their high school or middle school students that are chronically absent, and it's just going to be difficult to make up those gaps when students are missing 18 or more days.”
Classes at JCPS middle and high schools begin at 7:40 a.m. followed by elementary school classes at 9:05 a.m. and early childhood classes at 9:45 a.m.
Some schools would need to continue to start classes at 7:40 a.m. because of the district’s busing system, and Pollio also touted changes to school bell times as a way ease strain in the district’s transportation program.
JCPS, like other school districts, is dealing with shortages of bus drivers and other employees. The district consolidated bus routes this school year, reducing the number of drivers needed to cover routes from 920 in the 2019-20 school year to 770 this year.
Changing bell times could create some confusion for families and force them to change their childcare plans, particularly if they rely on older children to care for younger siblings and relatives after schools, Pollio said. Extracurricular activities and jobs for older students must also be considered, he said.
“That is something we face,” he said.
Pollio said his proposal to change bell times at JCPS schools would come in two phases: balancing out routes in the district’s transportation system and aligning new start times with revisions to the district’s student assignment plan for the 2023-24 school year.
The district plans to gather feedback on changing school bell times through focus groups and a town hall meeting starting later this month, Pollio said.
