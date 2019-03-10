LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky is nearing the end of its current system of issuing driver’s licenses. Below is a list of common questions and answers, but it’s not exhaustive. For more, including the changes that affect children and non-native residents, go to drive.ky.gov.
Q: Why is Kentucky changing its licenses?
A: All states and territories are required to comply with the 2005 Real ID Act, which Congress passed as a recommendation of the 9/11 Commission. It set new standards for personal identification cards, such as driver’s licenses. The goal is to make it harder to counterfeit or forge documents.
Q: So what’s new?
A: To meet these requirements, Kentucky plans to roll out new licenses and ID cards starting in April. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is overseeing the process, which will create two different types of driver’s licenses.
Q: Two types of licenses?
A: Yes.
The “voluntary travel ID” essentially replaces the current driver’s license. You’ll be able to use it to drive, make alcohol and other age-controlled purchases, board domestic flights and enter Fort Knox and other military posts.
The other type, a "standard driver's license," still can be used for driving, purchases and entering federal buildings for essential services. But starting in fall 2020, when the new standards go into effect, it won’t get you on a plane. Instead, you will also need a passport or other federal ID.
The two credentials look similar, although the travel ID has a clear star on the front. The standard ID says "NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES" on its front.
Q: When will the new licenses be available?
A: State officials haven’t given an exact start date. Originally, the rollout was to start in January but it was later pushed back to March. Now, plans are for Franklin and Woodford counties to begin offering the new licenses in early April. About two to three weeks after that, other counties in the state will start.
A county-by-county schedule is expected in April. The whole process is expected to take about two months.
Q: When will my current driver’s license not be an acceptable form of ID to board a plane at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport?
A: October 1, 2020. That’s when Kentucky officials expect the federal government, including the Transportation Security Administration, to begin requiring Real ID-compliant documents for boarding airplanes and other purposes.
Of course, regardless of what type of credential you get, you’ll still need a passport when taking international flights.
Q: I travel by commercial plane in the U.S. from time to time. Which of the new IDs should I choose?
A: The “voluntary travel ID” – unless you have a passport and don’t mind carrying it with you.
Q: It seems like the “voluntary travel ID” gives me all the benefits of my current driver’s license. Why the awkward name?
A: Kentucky officials say they chose that name to give people options and decide which credential is the best fit.
Q: Are there any changes to the process of getting my license?
A: Yes. In fact, this is the biggest change of all.
If you’re getting the travel ID, you’ll need to bring four documents with you when you head to your local circuit clerk’s office. You’ll need one (1) primary proof of identity, such as an original or certified birth certificate or passport; one (1) document that proves your social security number, such as an unlaminated social security card or W-2 wage statement from the current year; and two (2) proofs of your residence. A property tax bill, utility statement or lease agreement will suffice.
Here’s the full list of documents that qualify for the travel ID: https://drive.ky.gov/Docs/AcceptableDocumentsVTID.pdf
Q: What else is different?
A: You won’t leave your circuit clerk’s office with your new ID. You’ll get a 30-day temporary card until your permanent license arrives in the mail. That’s expected to take 5 to 10 business days.
Q: What if I’m sticking with the standard driver’s license? Will I need to bring in those documents?
A: No, not if you’re renewing it. In that case, you’ll just need to turn in your current license and take a new photo.
But if it’s your first time applying for it or the travel ID, you’ll still need to bring the same documents you’d need for the travel ID – except only one (1) proof of residence will be needed.
Q: How much will these new IDs cost?
A: They’ll cost more – but they’ll last longer. The new credentials will be good for eight years, compared with the four-year lifespan now in place.
The travel ID will cost $48 for eight years. That amounts to $8 more than today’s driver’s license, which costs $20 for four years. The new eight-year “standard” driver’s license will cost $43.
There’s one other thing to keep in mind. Kentucky has decided that until spring 2023, it will offer a half-priced version of both credentials that are good for four years.
Q: I just renewed my license? Can I just upgrade it a voluntary travel ID?
A: No, the state won’t let you. But once the travel IDs are available in your county, you can go to your local circuit clerk’s office and pay $15 for a travel ID that has the same expiration date as your current license. Kentucky only allows renewals within six months of your expiration date.
For instance, if you renewed in November 2018, you can pay $15, show your documents and get a travel ID when they’re available. The expiration date still will be in 2022, but you’ll be covered when the federal enforcement happens in 2020. Within six months of the 2022 expiration, you can upgrade to the eight-year ID.
Q: I’m a woman whose maiden name is on my birth certificate, but my married name is on my social security card and the documents that show where I live. Will those be accepted?
A: No. You’ll need to bring in a marriage certificate, for instance, to prove the name change. State officials stress that name and gender changes must be linked by marriage, divorce or other documents.
Also, they note, if you have a new married name, you will need to request a new social security card that matches that name before applying for a new driver’s license.
Reach reporter Marcus Green at 502-585-0825, mgreen@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.