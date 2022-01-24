LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A proposal to widen Interstate 64 between Mellwood Avenue and the Watterson Expressway isn’t “feasible at this time,” in part due to public opposition and cost, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet study found.
The report released last week rated the widening option as a low priority for improving the I-64 corridor that runs near Seneca and Cherokee parks and Bowman Field. It concluded that more analysis is needed on any potential congestion benefits.
Instead, planners identified more pressing needs that include adding an electronic sign warning drivers heading west if there are backups on the exit ramp to Grinstead Drive; extending several merging and slowdown lanes; and widening the offramp to Grinstead, allowing an extra left turn lane.
Those three strategies are considered a high priority that should be pursued more quickly, although the study noted that there is no funding set aside to make those improvements happen. Their overall estimated cost is $7.4 million.
The Kentucky General Assembly funded the study of the area east of Story Avenue in Butchertown in 2018. There were two meetings of local officials and “stakeholders,” as well as virtual public meetings, during late 2020 and early 2021.
More than 750 people submitted feedback on the proposals, with the “public strongly opposed” to all of the major widening strategies, the report says. In all, 54 percent who responded said they did not support any changes to the corridor.
The $25.4 million widening proposal looked at adding an extra lane on the inside of the expressway between Mellwood and Grinstead, and between Cannons Lane and the Watterson. It called for a concrete barrier separating the new lanes.
The tunnels were not included in the scenario that was studied. That was a reversal from initial ideas presented to the public that also suggested that a third tunnel could be possible.
Previous: Study weighs I-64 widening near Cochran Hill tunnels, parks
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.