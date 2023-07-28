LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police officers are looking for Donnie Stoner, the suspended head football coach at duPont Manual High School, who has a warrant for his arrest on allegations he had sex with a female juvenile student.
The department’s crimes against children unit may charge Stoner with rape 3rd-degree and sodomy 3rd-degree, according to an internal “Wanted” flier obtained by WDRB News.
The fugitive unit is looking for Stoner with orders that he and his vehicle need to be secured when he is found.
Stoner was "temporarily removed" from his position on July 14 as per policies and procedures, a Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson said at the time.
"Following our policies and procedures, Donnie Stoner has been reassigned to a job location where he will not have contact with children," spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said on Friday.
According to the Manual website, Stoner is listed as a credit recovery teacher.
JCPS has not elaborate on why Stoner was removed as coach.
In a letter sent home to parents by Manual athletics director David Zuberer and principal Michael Newman, players and coaches were informed of the coaching change at the beginning of practice.
Josh Gillispie has been named as acting head coach until further notice. Gillispie has been coaching at Manual since 2019.
In 2022, Stoner took over the program and led Manual to a 9-3 record.
