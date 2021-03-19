LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO W. Kent Taylor.
Trooper Matthew Sudduth confirmed the investigation on Friday and said there is no foul play suspected in Taylor's death.
Taylor died Thursday at 65, according to the Louisville-based company.
Taylor's body "was located in a field" on Taylor's property off of Highway 53 near Old Hanna Road in Oldham County, Sudduth said.
Taylor owned a home in Prospect and other property in Oldham County, according to real estate records.
Oldham County Coroner David Pendleton said his office is also involved with Taylor’s death because it was “unattended,” meaning no one witnessed it. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, Pendleton said.
Pendleton referred other questions to Kentucky State Police.
A Texas Roadhouse spokesman did not immediately return a call.
Kentucky law dictates the involvement of coroners in deaths under 19 circumstances, one of which is when a death is “sudden and unexplained.”
Forrest R. Hicks, a former Wayne County coroner and president of the Kentucky Coroner’s Association, said an “unattended” death typically means the circumstances of the death were not immediately clear.
It differs, for example, from a terminally ill patient is in hospice care or an elderly person who passes in his or her sleep with no signs of anything unusual, Hicks said. He added that coroners have a lot of discretion to consider individual circumstances.
As for the significance of law enforcement involvement in a death, Hicks said: “By itself, it doesn’t point one way or another. One way that coroners are trained in general (is that) when somebody has been found dead, a lot of places, they will consider it potentially a crime scene until proven otherwise.”