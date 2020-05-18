LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Thousands of Ford Motor Co. workers are back on the job today as Louisville’s biggest manufacturer restarts after a two-month hiatus because of the coronavirus.
But neither Kentucky Truck Plant in eastern Jefferson County nor Louisville Assembly Plant off Fern Valley Road is back at full strength. The plants normally employ more 12,500 hourly workers between them.
At KTP, the larger of the two plants by employees, about 5,700 of the 8,500 hourly workers have been called back this week, according to Allen Hughes, the UAW Local 862 building chairman at the plant.
KTP, which produces Super Duty pickups and the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition SUVs, had run three “crews” of about 2,200 each before the shutdown, but it returns with only two crews.
At LAP, which primarily produces the Escape SUV, is running only one of its normal two shifts, with some extra workers from the idled shift, according to Herb Hibbs, UAW Local 862’s building chairman at LAP.
The company, which in March confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus among the workforce KTP, has implemented a number of protocols to prevent virus spread at the plants.
Each day before entering the plants, workers are required to complete a “self-survey” with a handful of questions, such as “Have you had close contact with or cared for someone diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last 14 days?”
Like other big local employers such as Amazon and GE Appliances, Ford will check every workers’ temperature upon enter the plants each day.
Workers will be given a mask each day and required to wear it.
Safety glasses with side shields or face shields will be required “when jobs don’t allow for social distancing,” the company said last week.
Ford also said there will be more time between production shifts “to limit interaction between employees and allow for additional cleaning.”
Dozens of hand-sanitizer stations have been installed and commonly touched areas like turnstiles will be cleaned frequently.
“We’ve developed these safety protocols in coordination with our union partners, especially the UAW, and we all know it will take time to adjust to them,” Gary Johnson, Ford’s chief manufacturing and labor officer, said in a news release last week. “We are in this together and plan to return to our normal operating patterns as soon as we are confident the system is ready to support.”