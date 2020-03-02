LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Three principals at Jefferson County Public Schools have been deemed unfit to lead their struggling schools’ turnaround efforts following diagnostic audits by the Kentucky Department of Education.
That means the state has recommended Jan. 16 that nine JCPS principals at schools identified for comprehensive support and improvement shouldn’t be retained in their positions. JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio will decide whether to retain those principals.
One, former Mill Creek Elementary Principal Michelle Pennix, has already accepted a voluntary reassignment.
In the latest batch of diagnostic reviews released Monday, the state recommended that Engelhard Elementary Principal Ryan McCoy, Trunnell Elementary Principal Stephanie Smith and Young Elementary Principal Erica Lawrence be removed from their schools and reassigned to comparable positions.
Lawrence is a Democratic candidate for Indiana's House of Representatives, challenging Republican Rep. Ed Clere for his seat representing the New Albany area.
JCPS Communications Director Renee Murphy said Pollio will meet with the affected principals and determine next steps at a later date.
The state's audit team that reviewed Engelhard from Jan. 13 through Jan. 16 found that while the school had taken steps to improve student behavior by pursuing initiatives like restorative practices and positive behavioral interventions and supports, school leaders did not convey that same sense of urgency toward improving student achievement to their staff.
The Engelhard staff, which has experienced "significant" turnover in recent school years, need better professional development opportunities, and school leaders can do more to ensure teachers with less experience have mentors.
"The school needs to create a culture of accountability and high expectations among all of its stakeholders," the audit says. "It is the hope of the Diagnostic Review Team that the school will foster an environment whereby faculty and students become collaborators and co-producers of learning."
Audits for eight CSI schools in JCPS were released Monday, including reviews of Breckinridge-Franklin Elementary, Coleridge-Taylor Elementary, Greenwood Elementary, Jacob Elementary and Kennedy Elementary.
The state's latest recommendation that three more JCPS principals should be reassigned from their jobs comes amid criticism of the auditing process, which Pollio has said is not "necessarily fair."
Pennix, the former Mill Creek Elementary principal, also questioned how auditors determine which principals should remain at their schools and which should be replaced, saying there's no clear method at reaching such decisions.
KDE Associate Commissioner Kelly Foster has defended the state's work in reviewing low-performing schools, saying the reviews are "designed to energize and equip the leadership and stakeholders of an institution to achieve higher levels of performance and address areas that may be hindering efforts to reach those desired performance levels."
Legislation filed in the General Assembly would have prohibited KDE from conducting diagnostic reviews of CSI schools and from recommending principal removals was amended Thursday in the Senate Education Committee. As passed, Senate Bill 158 would not strip KDE of those responsibilities.
