LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS is suspending at operations Monday night at its global air hub in Louisville for inclement weather, a first since the hub was established around 2000.
The company released a statement:
At UPS, we are always safety first in meeting our service commitments. That’s why, with 6-10” of snow and ice expected in today in Louisville, we are taking the unusual step of suspending Worldport sort operations and cancelling domestic inbound flights on Monday night, Feb. 15.
Sort operations also are cancelled Monday night at the company’s regional hub in Dallas due to severe weather conditions in Texas.
UPS is formulating alternate operations plan to resume service as soon as safety allows and to get our customers’ critical shipments moving as quickly as possible. Customers with questions about their shipments should track them at UPS.com
Hundreds of planes go in and out of Worldport, at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, each evening. UPS sorts and routes packages to and from planes and trucks at the facility.
UPS spokesman Jim Mayer said some international flights will still land in Louisville as scheduled on Monday evening, but no planes will depart.
Several thousand employees work at the hub daily, though Mayer did not have a precise figure.